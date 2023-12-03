Football: Former Japan star Ono bids farewell in J1 season finale

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese great Shinji Ono retired from professional football Sunday as his J-League first-division side Consadole Sapporo lost 2-0 at home to Urawa Reds in the day's final round of the season. The former Samurai Blue and Feyenoord midfielder, hailed as a footballing genius and one of the most technically gifted players Japan has produced, was the oldest player in the Japanese top flight at 44. Making his first J1 start in 11 years, Ono donned the captain's armband, along with the No. 44 jersey matching his age, in a 22-minute swan-song appearance against one of his former clubs. He shook hands...