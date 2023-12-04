Football: Nadeshiko Japan win 2-0 away to Brazil in women’s friendly

Newsfrom Japan

Quick-fire first-half goals from Moeka Minami and Mina Tanaka steered Japan to a 2-0 win over Brazil in a women’s football international friendly on Sunday, ending a two-game trip to the country with a win and a loss against the South Americans.

Nadeshiko Japan, eighth in the FIFA rankings, avenged their 4-3 defeat on Thursday to the ninth-ranked Brazilians as they played their final game before the Paris Olympics Asian qualifiers in February when they face North Korea twice.

The visitors survived an early scare when 17-year-old center-back Toko Koga almost scored a second-minute own goal at C...