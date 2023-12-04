Tokyo stocks down as stronger yen dents autos, other exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Monday morning, as the yen’s firm tone against the U.S. dollar dented auto and other exporter issues, offsetting the impact of a key U.S. stock index’s highest close in nearly two years late last week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 215.46 points, or 0.64 percent, from Friday to 33,216.05. The broader Topix index was down 18.60 points, or 0.78 percent, at 2,363.92.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, mining and bank issues.