Toyota to make 20% of European sales zero-emission cars by 2026

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday it will increase the percentage of zero-emission vehicles in its European sales to over 20 percent by 2026, offering at least 15 electric and fuel-cell models. The plan comes as the European Union is set to ban sales of gasoline-powered cars in 2035, prompting global automakers to accelerate a shift to all-electric cars. The world's biggest carmaker by volume currently offers five EV models and one FCV under the Toyota brand and two EVs under the upscale Lexus brand. Toyota, which was once seen as reluctant to embrace EVs, has recently been ramping up its efforts...