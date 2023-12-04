Football: Endo sparks dramatic Liverpool win with 1st league goal

Japan captain Wataru Endo scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool on Sunday as his late equalizer set up a dramatic 4-3 home win over Fulham. The defensive midfielder came on in the 83rd minute at Anfield with his team trailing 3-2 and got his side back on level terms four minutes later, curling in a first-time effort from the edge of the box high into the right-hand corner following a layoff from Mohamed Salah. Trent Alexander-Arnold squeezed in the winner a minute later from just inside the area to complete the comeback as Liverpool moved up to second on 31 points in the English t...
