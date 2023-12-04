Tokyo stocks fall as stronger yen fuels exporter selling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Monday, with auto and other exporter issues sold as a stronger yen against the U.S. dollar fueled concern over the adverse impact on overseas profits.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 200.24 points, or 0.60 percent, from Friday at 33,231.27. The broader Topix index finished 19.87 points, or 0.83 percent, lower at 2,362.65.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, mining and bank issues.