Nvidia to work with SoftBank, other Japan firms to push AI research

U.S. semiconductor giant Nvidia Corp. will join Japanese companies such as SoftBank Corp. in accelerating research into generative artificial intelligence, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Monday after meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Kishida asked the U.S. company to supply Japan with as many graphics processing units, or GPUs, as possible, Huang told reporters after their meeting at the premier’s office. Nvidia is one of the world’s biggest suppliers of GPUs, an integral component in developing generative AI.

The planned cooperation between Nvidia and Japanese firms will also i...