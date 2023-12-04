Baseball: Dragons add Nakata to bolster offense

Newsfrom Japan

The Chunichi Dragons on Monday announced the acquisition of first baseman Sho Nakata after back-to-back last-place finishes in the Central League amid the continued struggle with run production.

The 34-year-old became a free agent this offseason by opting out of his multiyear contract with the Yomiuri Giants. Nakata led the Pacific League in RBIs three times during his years with the Nippon Ham Fighters through the summer of 2021.

Nakata hit .255 with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs in 92 games for the Giants in 2023, the 16th year of his professional career.