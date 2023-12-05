Tokyo stocks open lower after U.S. tech falls

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday, led by the selling of heavyweight technology shares that tracked overnight declines of their U.S. counterparts.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 216.97 points, or 0.65 percent, from Monday to 33,014.30. The broader Topix index was down 2.30 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,360.35.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by iron and steel, electric power and gas, and machinery issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 147.29-32 yen compared with 147.15-25 yen in New York and 146.95-97 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Mon...