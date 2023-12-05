Tokyo stocks fall in morning on tech selling

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday morning as technology shares were sold tracking declines on Wall Street overnight, briefly pushing down the Nikkei to a three-week low.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 449.13 points, or 1.35 percent, from Monday to 32,782.14. The broader Topix index was down 16.85 points, or 0.71 percent, at 2,345.80.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and machinery issues.

Kyodo News

