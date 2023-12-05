Tokyo stocks fall in morning on tech selling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday morning as technology shares were sold tracking declines on Wall Street overnight, briefly pushing down the Nikkei to a three-week low.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 449.13 points, or 1.35 percent, from Monday to 32,782.14. The broader Topix index was down 16.85 points, or 0.71 percent, at 2,345.80.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and machinery issues.