Basketball: Hachimura set to return for Lakers after nasal surgery

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura said Monday he expects to be back on court to face the Phoenix Suns in the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament the following day.

The Japanese men’s national basketball team star has been out of action since suffering a nasal fracture against the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 22 and undergoing surgery two days later.

Speaking to reporters after team practice, Hachimura said he was not ready to play Saturday against the Houston Rockets despite speculation that he might return for the game.

“I think I’m in good shape now, (but) the last game, I was n...