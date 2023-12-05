Tokyo stocks fall on tech selling, caution ahead of U.S. data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday, with the Nikkei ending at a three-week low on selling of technology shares amid a cautious mood ahead of U.S. economic data to be released later this week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 455.45 points, or 1.37 percent, from Monday at 32,775.82, its lowest since Nov. 14. The broader Topix index finished 19.96 points, or 0.84 percent, lower at 2,342.69.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, iron and steel and machinery issues.