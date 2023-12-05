Baseball: Yamamoto among top targets as Winter Meetings under way

Newsfrom Japan

With several teams determined to upgrade their starting pitching, reports from MLB's Winter Meetings on Monday indicated fierce competition to sign star Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are among more than 10 teams said to be pursuing Yamamoto, who won both Pacific League MVP and the Sawamura Award for Japan's top pitcher for the third season in a row this year. The 25-year-old is one of the youngest free agents on the market and could land a contract in excess of $300 million this offseason, according ...