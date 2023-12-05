Football: Joint top scorer Osako named MVP after Kobe’s 1st J1 title

Newsfrom Japan

Vissel Kobe forward Yuya Osako was named the J-League’s most valuable player for the first time on Tuesday after the season’s joint top scorer played an instrumental role in the club winning their first top-flight title.

The 33-year-old scored 22 goals this term as he started all but two of the 34 J1 games for Kobe with his hold-up play, shooting abilities both off his feet and head, as well as an eye for a pass vital to their attack and title charge.

“I’m really pleased to be part of Vissel Kobe’s wonderful history in winning the first J1 title,” the former Koln and Werder Bremen man said at ...