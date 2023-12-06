Japan firm nixes translation of U.S. book questioning trans surgery

Newsfrom Japan

A major Japanese publishing house has canceled its plan to release a translation of a U.S. book questioning the increase in young women seeking to transition genders including through surgery, saying the Japanese title and sales copy were hurtful to the transgender community.

Kadokawa Corp. unveiled its decision Tuesday to suspend the publication of the Japanese version of “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters,” written by journalist Abigail Shrier.

In a notice regarding the planned Jan. 24 release, the Tokyo-based company had used a Japanese title that would trans...