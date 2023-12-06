Tokyo stocks open higher on bargain-hunting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday, lifted by bargain-hunting after the Nikkei index declined for three consecutive trading days.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 341.24 points, or 1.04 percent, from Tuesday to 33,117.06. The broader Topix index was up 22.07 points, or 0.94 percent, at 2,364.76.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by securities house, precision instrument and electric appliance issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 147.16-19 yen compared with 147.09-19 yen in New York and 146.83-85 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The...