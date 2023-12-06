OPINION: How Japan can drive faster toward a clean-energy future

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and the United States are each making big once-in-a-political-lifetime policy and fiscal bets in order to transform their fossil fuel economies to clean energy ones. Both countries are racing the clock on the climate crisis and on beating global competitors on the clean energy playing field. But are the two governments doing it right? Public spending numbers are staggering. Under Japan's Green Transformation Strategy, its government will spend 20 trillion yen ($133 billion) over 10 years. Under the United States' Inflation Reduction Act, its government will spend $369 billion over 10 yea...