Baseball: Dodgers manager Roberts reveals meeting with Ohtani

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Tuesday revealed he met with Shohei Ohtani and said signing the superstar free agent was the club’s “top priority” this offseason.

Roberts made the admission in response to a question during his media session at the Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings in Nashville.

The Dodgers have been seen as the front-runner to land Ohtani, who became a free agent after his sixth season with the Los Angeles Angels, but the National League club and other suitors have so far kept their pursuit of the two-way player under wraps.

Roberts said the meeting took plac...