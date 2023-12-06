URGENT: Japan to host online G7 summit later Wed.: gov’t
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will host an online summit of the Group of Seven industrialized nations later Wednesday as the Asian nation wraps up its role as this year’s rotating chair.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the top government spokesman, said at a press conference that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to join the virtual meeting.