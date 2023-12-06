Tokyo stocks rise sharply in morning on tech-led buybacks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Wednesday morning, led by buybacks of technology shares after the rise of the U.S. Nasdaq index overnight and bargain-hunting following the decline of the Nikkei for three straight days.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 563.44 points, or 1.72 percent, from Tuesday to 33,339.26. The broader Topix index was up 34.70 points, or 1.48 percent, at 2,377.39.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric power and gas, precision instrument and electric appliance issues.