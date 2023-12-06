Football: Arsenal’s Tomiyasu sidelined with calf injury

Newsfrom Japan

Samurai Blue defender Takehiro Tomiyasu could face a lengthy recovery from a calf injury, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has indicated.

The Japanese footballer limped off late against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend and did not travel with the Arsenal side that won 4-3 away to Luton in the English Premier League on Tuesday.

Initially upbeat after his side’s comeback win at Kenilworth Road, Arteta was somber when asked about Tomiyasu at his post-match press conference.

“We had a scan and it’s not good news,” the Arsenal boss said. “He’s got an injury in his calf and he’s going to be out for ...