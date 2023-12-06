Nissan, Renault to ramp up EV collaboration after alliance review

Newsfrom Japan

Nissan Motor Co., Renault SA, and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. on Wednesday pledged to ramp up collaboration to increase their competitiveness, particularly in electric cars, after their alliance review was completed last month. The collaboration will center around Ampere, Renault's new EV unit carved out from the French company in November, they said. Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors have agreed to invest up to 800 million euros in Ampere as part of the rebalancing of the alliance with Renault, aiming to expand their EV sales in Europe. By working closely with Renault, "we will complement our strategi...