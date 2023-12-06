Football: Urawa lose to Hanoi, eliminated in Asian Champions League

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s Urawa Reds suffered a shock group-stage exit at the Asian Champions League with a 2-1 loss at Hanoi FC on Wednesday.

Urawa, who won the final of the previous ACL in May, had to beat the Vietnamese club to keep alive their hopes of advancing to the knockout stage.

Urawa finished second in Group J behind South Korea’s Pohang Steelers after winning just two of their six matches and losing three with a draw.

Hanoi substitute Pham Tuan Hai scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 87th minute after a foul by Urawa defender Takuya Ogiwara at My Dinh National Stadium.

The loss to Hanoi g...