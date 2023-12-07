G7 to introduce import restrictions on Russian diamonds next month

Newsfrom Japan

The Group of Seven major countries will introduce import restrictions on Russian diamonds next month as part of efforts to reduce revenues Moscow can make from the trade, its leaders statement said Thursday.

The G7 leaders will also continue to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peacebuilding initiative called Peace Formula, while underscoring the importance of reducing conflicts and protecting civilians in the Gaza Strip, according to the statement they released after an online meeting.