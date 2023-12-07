U.S. military grounds entire Osprey fleet after crash off Japan

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. military said Wednesday it has temporarily grounded its entire Osprey fleet worldwide after a deadly crash last week off southwestern Japan.

The military said a preliminary investigation indicates a “potential material failure” caused the Nov. 29 accident, which killed eight American service members onboard a CV-22 Osprey aircraft.

The stand-down of Osprey aircraft of the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps will provide time and space for a thorough investigation to determine the causal factors and recommendations to ensure the fleet of tilt-rotor aircraft returns to operations, it said....