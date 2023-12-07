Tokyo stocks down in morning after Wall St. falls, oil price drop

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped sharply Thursday morning, as an overnight fall on Wall Street prompted investors to lock in recent gains, while lower oil prices drove selling in the energy sector.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 545.96 points, or 1.63 percent, from Wednesday to 32,899.94. The broader Topix index was down 28.33 points, or 1.19 percent, at 2,358.87.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, marine transportation, and iron and steel issues.