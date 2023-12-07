Baseball: Coveted Yamamoto to travel to U.S. to meet with Yankees

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to travel to the United States to meet with the New York Yankees on Monday, according to MLB.com.

The report on Wednesday also said New York Mets owner Steve Cohen flew to Japan last week to meet with the right-hander, stating the East Coast rivals are expected to be the two top bidders for the 25-year-old who could command a contract of around $300 million this offseason.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants are also potential suitors for Yamamoto with the deadline for his deal set on Jan. 4.

Yamamoto, posted by the Orix...