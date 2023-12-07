Football: Mitoma assists in 1st start in over month as Brighton win

Newsfrom Japan

Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma marked his first English Premier League start in just over a month with an assist as Brighton came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 at home on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old, starting for the first time in four matches since Nov. 4 following a right hamstring injury, also initiated the attack that led to Brighton’s winner at Amex Stadium.

Bryan Mbeumo’s penalty gave Brentford a 27th-minute lead but Pascal Gross rifled low into the bottom right corner to level four minutes later after Mitoma drew two defenders down the left and laid the ball off for his German teammate at...