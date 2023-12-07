Football: Sint-Truiden attacker Ito in Japan squad to face Thailand

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Sint-Truiden attacker Ryotaro Ito and FC Tokyo goalkeeper Taishi Brandon Nozawa received their first call-ups Thursday as Japan announced the 23-man squad to face Thailand in a New Year’s Day international friendly at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

Manager Hajime Moriyasu named eight J-League players and 15 playing in European leagues that will be in winter recess at the time of the game, which falls outside a FIFA-designated international window and serves as preparation for the Asian Cup starting Jan. 12 in Qatar.

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma and Real Sociedad attacker Takefusa Kubo are among the...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer