Football: Sint-Truiden attacker Ito in Japan squad to face Thailand

Newsfrom Japan

Sint-Truiden attacker Ryotaro Ito and FC Tokyo goalkeeper Taishi Brandon Nozawa received their first call-ups Thursday as Japan announced the 23-man squad to face Thailand in a New Year’s Day international friendly at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

Manager Hajime Moriyasu named eight J-League players and 15 playing in European leagues that will be in winter recess at the time of the game, which falls outside a FIFA-designated international window and serves as preparation for the Asian Cup starting Jan. 12 in Qatar.

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma and Real Sociedad attacker Takefusa Kubo are among the...