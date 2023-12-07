Football: Australian manager Muscat to depart J-League’s Marinos

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama F Marinos on Thursday announced the departure of manager Kevin Muscat after two-and-a-half seasons at the helm of the J-League first-division club.

The 50-year-old Australian led Marinos to the J1 championship in 2022 and to a second-place finish in the top flight this year.

Muscat took the reins at Nissan Stadium in July 2021 after his predecessor, countryman Ange Postecoglou, left the club to manage Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Known as a physical and combative defender during his playing days for Australia and clubs including Scotland’s Rangers and England’s Millwall and Wol...