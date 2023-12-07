China’s Xi seeks to uphold strategic partnership with EU in summit

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that Beijing and the European Union should uphold a “comprehensive strategic partnership” in his meeting with leaders of the regional bloc, according to the country’s Foreign Ministry.

The meeting in the Chinese capital came shortly after Italy officially informed China of its withdrawal from the Asian country’s signature Belt and Road global infrastructure initiative, according to media reports.

In the first in-person EU-China summit since 2019 attended by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leye...