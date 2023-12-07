Japan to allow use of private cars as taxis under certain terms

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government on Thursday finalized a plan to allow drivers with a standard license to offer taxi services using their own vehicle in an effort to address a nationwide shortage of taxi drivers.

Under the eased measures, individuals without a license to provide driver services will be able to do so as long as they undergo prior training and are directly employed by taxi companies, according to people familiar with the matter. The individuals, however, will not be permitted to drive a conventional taxi.

The shortage of drivers in Japan has been exacerbated by a recovery in economic act...