Japan household spending falls 2.5% in October
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Japan’s household spending in October fell 2.5 percent from a year earlier, declining for the eighth consecutive month, government data showed Friday.
Households of two or more people spent an average of 301,974 yen ($2,097), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.
The data is a key indicator of private consumption, which accounts for more than half of the country’s gross domestic product.