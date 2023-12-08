Japan household spending falls 2.5% in October

Economy

Japan’s household spending in October fell 2.5 percent from a year earlier, declining for the eighth consecutive month, government data showed Friday.

Households of two or more people spent an average of 301,974 yen ($2,097), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

The data is a key indicator of private consumption, which accounts for more than half of the country’s gross domestic product.

Kyodo News

