Tokyo stocks open lower as yen surges on belief BOJ will end easing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday as sentiment was dampened by the prevailing view that the Bank of Japan is likely to end its monetary easing policy while the related surge in the yen hurt exporters.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 352.14 points, or 1.07 percent, from Thursday to 32,506.17. The broader Topix index was down 17.44 points, or 0.74 percent, at 2,342.47.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, real estate and marine transportation issues.

In New York overnight, the dollar briefly hit a four-month low ...