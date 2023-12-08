Baseball: MLB winter meetings end with Ohtani still unsigned

Newsfrom Japan

No team was able to make a deal with two-time unanimous American League MVP Shohei Ohtani by the time Major League Baseball’s winter meetings concluded Thursday.

But there has been no shortage of speculation, with reports that the Los Angeles Dodgers asked veteran reliever Joe Kelly if he would be willing to give up his No. 17 jersey if Ohtani signs.

The two-way star also made an impromptu visit to the Toronto Blue Jays’ player development complex in Dunedin, Florida, indicating he is considering a move to Canada.

Earlier in the week, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed he met with Ohtani an...