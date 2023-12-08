Basketball: Hachimura helps Lakers reach IN-Season Tournament final

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura scored 12 points and grabbed one rebound in the Los Angeles Lakers' 133-89 semifinal rout of the New Orleans Pelicans at the NBA In-Season Tournament on Thursday. The Japanese forward played 21 minutes off the bench in his second game back from nasal surgery. LeBron James led the Lakers with a game-high 30 points and Anthony Davis tallied 16 points with 15 rebounds at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In Saturday's final of the inaugural event, the Lakers will take on the Indiana Pacers, who defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 128-119 in the other semifinal.