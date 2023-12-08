New firm managing ex-Johnny’s performers named Starto Entertainment

Newsfrom Japan

The new firm established to manage Johnny & Associates Inc. performers unveiled its company name Friday as Starto Entertainment Inc., in a bid to start afresh following a sex abuse scandal involving the late founder of the former male talent agency.

The company name, selected from among more than 140,000 suggestions from fans, is derived from “star(s),” referring to current and prospective performers, and “to” in Japanese, which means “with,” the firm said, vowing to commit to supporting each performer’s talents and personal goals.

Atsushi Fukuda, chief executive of consulting firm Speedy Inc....