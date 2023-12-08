Honda recalls over 1.13 million cars due to Denso fuel pump glitch

Newsfrom Japan

Honda Motor Co. filed a recall with the Japanese transport ministry for over 1.13 million cars Friday, citing a fault in a fuel pump manufactured by Denso Corp. that can cause unexpected engine failure.

The announcement is the latest recall resulting from the malfunctioning car part produced at Denso, with the affected number of vehicles reaching over 3.82 million units across eight automakers since March 2020.

Honda is recalling 25 models, including N-Box minivehicles, Fit subcompact cars and Step WGN minivans. The cars affected were made between June 2017 and September 2020, it said.

There i...