Football: Urawa name Hogmo new manager to succeed Skorza

Newsfrom Japan

J-League first-division side Urawa Reds named former Norway boss Per-Mathias Hogmo as the new manager on Friday to succeed departing Maciej Skorza. The 64-year-old Norwegian, who led his nation's women's team to the 2000 Olympic gold medal in Sydney and managed the men's team between 2013 and 2016, will leave his current role at Swedish side Hacken ahead of the new season in Japan. In his first season, Skorza guided Urawa to the Asian Champions League title in May with a 2-1 aggregate final win over Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal. They were runners-up at the J-League Cup in November and finished ...