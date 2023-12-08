Tokyo Disneyland apologizes for Minnie Mouse skirt-lifting incident

Newsfrom Japan

The operator of Tokyo Disneyland on Friday apologized after clips of Minnie Mouse having her skirt lifted by another character during a recent Christmas parade went viral on social media, with some harshly criticizing the gesture as sexual harassment. The parade on Saturday saw a reindeer lift Minnie Mouse's skirt while she was on a float at the theme park, located just east of Tokyo, although Disneyland's operator, Oriental Land Co., declined to answer whether the move was choreographed or improvised. "We caused some of our customers to feel uncomfortable. We apologize," Oriental Land said. T...