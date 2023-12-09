Football: Kawasaki edge Kashiwa in shootout to lift Emperor's Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Kawasaki Frontale won their second Emperor's Cup after beating Kashiwa Reysol 8-7 in an epic penalty shootout following a goalless 120 minutes on Saturday. After the final ended 0-0 for the first time since 1990, Kashiwa goalkeeper Kenta Matsumoto made two saves but missed the crucial penalty as his team's 10th taker. His opposite number, South Korean keeper Jung Sung Ryong, was the hero of the shootout, stepping up to make Kawasaki's final shot before stopping Matsumoto to clinch the silverware in front of 62,837 at Tokyo's National Stadium. Kawasaki's dramatic victory, which follows their ma...