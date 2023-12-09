Japanese airline to allow pets on all domestic flights from January

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese airline will allow passengers to bring their small dogs and cats on board all of its domestic flights beginning January in a bid to attract more customers, its website showed Saturday. After Star Flyer Inc. became the first domestic airline to provide the service in March 2022 on flights between Kitakyushu Airport in Fukuoka Prefecture and Tokyo's Haneda airport, the company has decided to expand it from Jan. 15 due to its popularity. Passengers are permitted one pet per person, with each flight allowing up to two animals. Tickets for pets cost 50,000 yen ($350) per animal, and owne...