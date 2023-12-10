Bug-repellant clothing being developed for sale by March 2024

Newsfrom Japan

A venture company in central Japan has been working on developing bug-repellant fabrics and clothing, with hopes of bringing finalized products to market by the end of March next year. Fibercraze Inc. teamed up with firms across the country to develop textiles with microscopic holes that can be injected with chemicals. The goal is to utilize the technology for a wide range of purposes, from outdoor pursuits to nursing care. While many fabrics tend to become less durable when punctured or torn, Fibercraze has developed a product that maintains its strength by reducing the pores within the mater...