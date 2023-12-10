Japan's large Pacific bluefin tuna catch limit to be raised in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

An international commission responsible for managing Pacific bluefin tuna stocks has decided to allow Japan to effectively increase its catch limit for large ones in 2024, reflecting a recovery in their population, the Japanese Fisheries Agency said Sunday. The country, known as a major tuna consumer, can currently transfer 10 percent of its small bluefin catch quota to those weighing 30 kilograms or more, but the proportion will be increased to 30 percent for 2024. The decision was reached during an annual meeting of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission held in the Cook Island...