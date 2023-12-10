Baseball: Long road brings Ohtani to Dodgers at the right time

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani is now on track to become the highest-paid athlete in the world, having agreed to a $700-million 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, in part because 11 years earlier he turned down the same team out of high school. On Saturday, Ohtani's agent announced a deal that would bring baseball's most unique player to Dodger Stadium. Instead of the hard-throwing pitcher MLB scouts envisioned him becoming, the Dodgers are getting that elite pitcher, but also one of the world's best hitters -- something he would not be now had he signed with them in 2012. Ohtani's development as a...