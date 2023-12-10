Football: Kubo scores, assists in Real Sociedad’s away win

Newsfrom Japan

Japan attacker Takefusa Kubo scored one goal and set up another in Real Sociedad’s 3-0 victory away to Villarreal in Spain’s La Liga football Saturday.

The visitors scored all of their goals in an 11-minute span just before halftime. Mikel Merino got the opener in the 38th minute when he met Kubo’s corner kick with a header.

Kubo went on to score Real Sociedad’s third goal against his former team, beating goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen in a one-on-one.

“I’m relieved to score my first goal in a while,” the 22-year-old said of his sixth of the season and his first in the league since Sept. 30. “I co...