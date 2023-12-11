Tokyo stocks open higher on bargain-hunting, tracking Wall St. rises

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were sharply higher in early Monday trading with beaten-down companies purchased amid improved investor sentiment after rises on Wall Street late last week.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 606.44 points, or 1.88 percent, from Friday to 32,914.30. The broader Topix index was up 36.34 points, or 1.56 percent, at 2,360.81.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by wholesale trade, oil and coal product, and machinery issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 144.97-145.00 yen compared with 144.90-145.00 yen in New York and 144.08-10...