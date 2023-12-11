Tokyo stocks rise sharply in morning amid optimism over U.S. economy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Monday morning, as investors snapped up battered shares after Wall Street was lifted by stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data late last week that raised hopes the world’s largest economy could avoid a recession.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 509.75 points, or 1.58 percent, from Friday to 32,817.61. The broader Topix index was up 32.03 points, or 1.38 percent, at 2,356.50.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric power and gas, wholesale trade and oil and coal product issues.