Tokyo stocks rise sharply in morning amid optimism over U.S. economy
Tokyo stocks rose sharply Monday morning, as investors snapped up battered shares after Wall Street was lifted by stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data late last week that raised hopes the world’s largest economy could avoid a recession.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 509.75 points, or 1.58 percent, from Friday to 32,817.61. The broader Topix index was up 32.03 points, or 1.38 percent, at 2,356.50.
On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric power and gas, wholesale trade and oil and coal product issues.