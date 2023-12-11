Tokyo stocks rise sharply on bargain hunting, weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Monday on bargain hunting of shares sold heavily recently and a weaker yen lifting export-related electronics and auto issues.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 483.94 points, or 1.50 percent, from Friday at 32,791.80. The broader Topix index finished 34.08 points, or 1.47 percent, higher at 2,358.55.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric power and gas, oil and coal product and farm and fishery issues.