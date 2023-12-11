Fukushima nuclear plant worker exposed to radiation

Newsfrom Japan

A plant worker at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex may have ingested radioactive materials after his face was exposed to the substances, the plant operator said Monday.

The operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said the man in his 20s was wearing a protective full-face mask and suit while working in a room near the plant’s No. 2 reactor building, decontaminating fences and other equipment ahead of the removal of 615 spent nuclear fuel rods from the building.

But radioactive material was found on his face during a routine radiation test as he was leaving the site and...